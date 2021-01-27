Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery cab drivers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a string of robberies targeting livery cab drivers in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspect sitting in the back of a cab earlier this month.

You can see him pull out a knife and threaten the driver before grabbing cash and taking off.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer stable after being shot in back in Bronx; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect ran as police pulled over. Officers gave chase, and he turned and fired four times, striking the officer once in the lower back, just below his protective vest.



Police say the suspect is behind seven other similar robberies.

In two of them he also had a gun.

Investigators are looking for him.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citynypdcrimestopperssurveillancecaught on cameraarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop stable after being shot in back in NYC; suspect in custody
Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions, creating CO
Protest in front of NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested
Cuomo to lift some restrictions as feds address vax supplies
AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Show More
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
COVID Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%
Baby elephants play in snow at zoo
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Nurse runs critical service for MTA's own workers during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News