Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery cab drivers in NYC

Video shows the suspect sitting in the back of a cab earlier this month.
You can see him pull out a knife and threaten the driver before grabbing cash and taking off.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer stable after being shot in back in Bronx; suspect in custody
Police say the suspect is behind seven other similar robberies.
In two of them he also had a gun.
Investigators are looking for him.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip