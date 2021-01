Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery cab drivers in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos The suspect ran as police pulled over. Officers gave chase, and he turned and fired four times, striking the officer once in the lower back, just below his protective vest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a string of robberies targeting livery cab drivers in Brooklyn.Video shows the suspect sitting in the back of a cab earlier this month.You can see him pull out a knife and threaten the driver before grabbing cash and taking off.Police say the suspect is behind seven other similar robberies.In two of them he also had a gun.Investigators are looking for him.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------