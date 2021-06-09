Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area gives home recording studio to 18-year-old cancer survivor

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Christian Ramos had a wish. He wished for a recording studio so he could create music at home, something he's extremely passionate about. That wish was granted, thanks to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.
You see, Christian is not your typical 18-year-old. He was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year, right at the start of the pandemic. He is now in remission, but his journey was far from easy. Music helped him get through the difficult times.
"When you listen to that one song that you really love or your favorite playlist. It kind of takes you away from all your worries and what's going on in your daily life. Like going through my chemotherapy treatments, just feeling super sick and down and listening to music just helped me get through it all," shares Christian.
Christian found out he had cancer in April 2020. At first doctors thought it was asthma, but after weeks of being sick and going through testing, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and treated immediately.
"I had to get taken in right away and start my surgeries for my chemotherapy and everything, it was just instant. So, one hour I'm finding out that I have cancer and then 20 minutes later I have to get ready to go to the hospital."
Christian had an amazing support system by his side the entire time, making his journey to recovery more bearable.
"As soon as my family found out they just started supporting me. My brothers and my sisters, my mom and dad. And then, as soon as we got the call, my parents had called the rest of the family and let them know. And I would say, maybe within ten minutes or less, everybody was at my house."
During his time at the hospital, Christian's wish for a recording studio was submitted to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and it came true. As it does for many deserving kids and teens. Before the pandemic, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area granted close to 400 wishes per year.
"Our mission is to grant wishes that are going to bring some hope and joy, and probably a little magic to kids two to eighteen with life threatening illnesses. For so many of our kids, these are wishes in the midst of an illness and a treatment journey. And they go on to become wonderful people with active and productive lives, many of whom have come back and become volunteer wish granters for us," explains Betsy Biern, CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.
Christian is finished with his treatments and continues to record and produce music. You can learn more about Christian's music on Instagram: @Chriskixx
You can help more wishes come true by visiting here.
Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area gives home recording studio to 18-year-old cancer survivor
