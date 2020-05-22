A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!

Sweet Pea Ice Cream-Grams deliver one self-isolation sundae tote and plenty of smiles.

Sweet Pea Ice Cream makes more than 30 flavors and during the pandemic they are taking their show on the road.

They deliver ice cream grams all around the Philadelphia area to friends, family, nurses and grocery store employees. They'll bring the ice cream, a special message and a big smile. #belocalish

Sweet Pea Ice Cream | Locations

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Show More
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Some WeWork tenants want memberships paused during pandemic
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to increase social distancing
NYC restaurant re-opens after owner recovers from coronavirus
NYC now using indicator thresholds to measure COVID-19 progress
More TOP STORIES News