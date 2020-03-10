The art and passion of Argentine tango arrives in New Jersey

By
PRINCETON, New Jersey -- The romantic beats of tango have made their way from the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina to Princeton, New Jersey.

"Argentine tango has music that is very passionate and you develop a connection with the person you are dancing with. You may not know, but you get in their embrace and feel the music. It's just magical," said Catherine Sexton, a tango dancer.

With the help of Michael Nadtochi, owner of the Argentine Tango Academy of New York & New Jersey and a professional dance instructor with more than two decades of experience, the group "tangueros" learn passionate and delicate moves of tango.

"I teach people how to communicate with body language. The language of tango and how to listen to the music and put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Nadtochi.

Nadtochi, who began dancing at the age of ten in Moscow, Russia, has taught and competed in tango competitions internationally in countries like Italy, Denmark, England, Scotland, Turkey, Korea, Taiwan, and Canada.

His classes, which include individuals of all ages and dance experience, are taught weekly in New Jersey and New York.

"You don't need an Argentinian passport to dance tango. Music is the universal language," said Nadtochi.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseypumpedfitnesscommunity journalistdancelocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio confirms 36 coronavirus in NYC
First New Jersey death from novel coronavirus reported in Bergen Co.
New York governor orders containment zone in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
2 Long Island school bus drivers test positive for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Child burned by 'spray sanitizer' sold at NJ 7-Eleven
Barclays: NY trading floor worker tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19: United Nations to close to general public, limit staff
CT Governor to take emergency action in response to coronavirus
34 hurt in NYC high-rise fire, residents scream from balconies
AccuWeather: Mild with PM showers
Brush fire burns through Breakneck Ridge
More TOP STORIES News