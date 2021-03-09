localish

Baldwin's Book Barn features more than 300K books

By Amanda Brady
WEST CHESTER, Pa -- Baldwin's Book Barn has been a West Chester, PA, a staple since 1934. It's home to more than 300,000 used books, including rare and old literature.

The oldest book they have is from the 1600s. The barn is a book-lover's dream with every category imaginable.


The barn was established by William Baldwin where he sold not only books, but general goods.

When William passed the barn has been passed through the family. The store draws bring people from far and wide to see the amass of books.


Baldwin's Book Barn | Facebook | Instagram
865 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc. in Morrisville
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
This museum highlights the history of misunderstood SF neighborhood
Theater launches GoFundMe to try to save the space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to 60+ starting Wednesday
Man dead after apparently setting self on fire, mother missing
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Mayor's relief plan for medallion owners betrays taxi drivers: Union
3rd person charged after body of teen girl found wrapped in plastic
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Show More
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
COVID Vaccine Updates: Number of vaccinated in US surpasses confirmed cases
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
NJ residents relaxing social distancing measures, survey finds
Twenty-somethings in NYC are finding their dream apartments on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News