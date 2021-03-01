Brookfield Zoo reopens for visitors, welcomes new polar bear

By Zach Ben-Amots
Related topics:
localishwls
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says they were kicked off flight over baby not wearing mask
Fire rips through residential building in NJ, dozens displaced
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bus-obsessed 5-year-old gets special birthday surprise from MTA
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Show More
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
What is Women's History Month, and why do we celebrate it
NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will test shot on kids, newborns
More TOP STORIES News