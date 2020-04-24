Ark Animal hospital is providing drive-thru care for pets during COVID-19

Your pets are like family and while you are physically distancing and staying in your home, it's still possible for your pet to get sick.

Ark Animal hospital is getting creative to make sure your pet gets care while keeping the staff healthy and out of harm's way.


They're doing curbside pick-ups with your four-legged friend making sure to allow only essential staff in the hospital and using their own leashes. All communication is done over the phone and your pet gets the care it needs in these uncertain times.

Ark Animal Hospital of Chalfont | Facebook

1700 Horizon Dr #215, Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-3636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chalfont boroughmore in commonpetsshelter meanimal hospitalbe localish philadelphialocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'This virus in fact discriminates,' Mayor de Blasio says
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
NY hydroxychloroquine trial delivers 'inconclusive' results
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Show More
COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to SI hospital workers
New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations
June eyed for start of reopening for Connecticut businesses
Neighborhood Eats: Federico's in Belmar paying it forward
Catholic Charities distributes food in Manhattan and the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News