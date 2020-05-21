localish

Meet Dude, the skateboarding dog

CHICAGO -- There's a new face on the Chicago skate scene, meet Dude the 2-year-old poodle who's tearing up Chicago streets on his skateboard.

Romaine Michelle is the owner of Dude the Dog. At first, she didn't plan on keeping Dude, but things changed. She began to train him and eventually taught him how to ride a skateboard.

Dude has always loved sports since he was a puppy, so he took a liking skateboarding right away and was always willing to go for a roll.

The rest was history.

Now, he has his own skateboard and joins his owner on regular outings. He cruises around the streets of Chicago bringing smiles to anyone who sees him, especially during these tough times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodoglocalish show (lsh)localishwlsskateboarding
LOCALISH
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
Print shop helps honor 2020 graduates.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID-19 update
Newark, NJ will begin to reopen on June 1
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
Show More
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
NY nursing home deploys robot to combat COVID-19
NY state football champs honored with 'Parade of the Rings'
High school students sue to avoid AP test retakes after glitches
NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' for added safety
More TOP STORIES News