abc13 plus cypress

Could you take on this whopping 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?

CYPRESS, Texas -- Texans always love a good food challenge - and this restaurant in Cypress, just outside of Houston, has one that's hard to beat!

The Backyard Grill is known for its enormous burgers, but "The Beast" is the king of them all.

This Texas-sized burger challenge involves a whopping six-pound burger topped with eight slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, four slices of Swiss cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, and vegetables.

If that's not enough for you, "The Beast" is also served up with three pounds of fries! Over 400 people have tried to take on "The Beast," but only 10 have actually finished the whole thing by themselves.

If you polish it off in under an hour, then the $45.99 burger is yours for free!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressfoodabc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toburgers
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
11-year-old brings joy with 'quarantine caterpillar' project
Teen helps beautify Cypress neighborhood during pandemic
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Andrew's Artisan Cakes: Teen Runs Own Business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19, schools update
NYC demos outdoor learning 1 day after delaying back to school
28-year-old man shot, killed outside bank
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
166% increase in shootings fuels NYC rise in violent crime
Show More
As NYC schools delay, it's back to school for some on Long Island
Don't fall for this COVID-19 relief grant Facebook scam
Workouts return! Gyms are back open today in NYC
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married
More TOP STORIES News