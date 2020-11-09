localish

SF's Golden Gate Park celebrates 150th anniversary with 150-foot SkyStar Observation Wheel

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- What's the best way to celebrate San Francisco's Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary? With a 150-foot observation wheel, of course!

The SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed gondolas, with stunning views from downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean.

Each ride is around 12 minutes long and completes four rotations.

It's a sight to see, day or night, with one million colorful LED lights illuminating the wheel nightly.

The wheel was installed in the Music Concourse back in March, but was not able to open due to the pandemic, so visitors are thrilled to finally see the wheel turning.

To help ease the minds of riders, health and safety precautions are in full effect. All gondolas are sanitized between each use, one household per gondola, social distancing in queues, onsite hand washing, and temperature testing for staff.

All reservations to ride the wheel must be made in advance.

To learn more, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgogolden gate parkcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalishmy go tocovid 19
LOCALISH
81-year-old grandpa is this donut shop's sweetest customer
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Feeling the music: Dancing while Deaf
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 infants found dead, wrapped in paper on patio in Bronx
Murphy says 'second wave is here' as new restrictions announced in NJ
Hot spot changes made in NYC, but mayor still warns of '2nd wave'
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over NJ, CT
Veterans Day: Sculptors from NJ creating the next great monument
Show More
NYPD officer accused of helping run cocaine trafficking ring
Butterball exec assures customers there's no sign of turkey shortage
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
What's at stake as SCOTUS weighs future of Obamacare this week
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News