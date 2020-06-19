Healthcare professionals say enough is enough

U.S. -- White Coats for Black Lives is a medical-student run organization that seeks to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of Black people and people of color. With the Black Lives Matter movement, their organization has been at the forefront of demanding equal treatment for patients and medical professionals of color who experience racism in both the workplace and in treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkblack lives mattermedicalmore in commonhealth carenursesdoctorslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the region
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
Show More
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
More TOP STORIES News