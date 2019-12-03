High-speed crash changes Olympic hopeful's path in life

Former competitive cyclist Sinead Miller once had Olympic dreams.

As a little girl, she competed in BMX racing and as a teen, she joined the U.S. National Team. But at age 20, a high-speed crash during a stage race in the Netherlands ended her career.

She suffered a devastating head injury that forced her to stop racing, but it also led her to a new passion.

See how Miller's accident inspired her to become a biomedical engineer and invent a device that could save lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cyclingbicyclesportsengineeringcareerscrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
How much snow did you get?
AccuWeather: Snow tapers off; sunny, brisk and cold
Show More
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
LI woman fatally struck when husband backs out of driveway
Witnesses sought in deadly wrong-way NJ Turnpike crash
US may face french fry shortage
Van passenger snatches woman's purse, witness gets it back
More TOP STORIES News