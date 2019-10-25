Hop Down Ravenwood's Malt Row

Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.

It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.

"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.

All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.

"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," said James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery.
