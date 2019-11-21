Horchateria Rio Luna in Paramount, California, has become a go-to desert spot in Southern California. From their coffee drinks to vegan churros and concha desserts, you could call it horchata heaven! Almost every item created in this family-owned business has an element of horchata. The traditional Latino agua is also used to make concha ice cream sundaes - omg, yum! When you visit, be prepared to wait, but once you take your first sip or bite - you'll know: it was worth the wait!
Check them out here: horchateriarl.com/
This Dessert Spot is a Horchata-Lovers Paradise That's Worth the Wait
FOOD
