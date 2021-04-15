abc13 plus brenham

Blue Bell: How Brenham's little creamery became a beloved favorite

EMBED <>More Videos

How Blue Bell became a Texas icon!

BRENHAM, Texas -- Blue Bell started as a creamery in 1907, with employees making butter from excess cream brought in by farmers.

A few years later they made their first batch of ice cream, and the rest is history.

Blue Bell is now one of the most popular ice cream brands in the country, with a huge following.

They are sharing how the company grew from horse and buggy to thousands of deliveries each day, and what goes into making your favorite flavors.

You can learn more about Blue Bell by visiting their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brenhamtexasabc13 plusabc13 plus brenhamktrklocalishice cream
ABC13 PLUS BRENHAM
Beloved teacher's journey from cleaning classrooms to leading them
The best spots to find bluebonnets!
Couple's journey from working 9 to 5 to life on a farm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motive sought after handyman shoots well-known construction worker
Woman with J&J vaccine-linked clot was hospitalized in NJ
JLo, A-Rod announce breakup in new statement
4 charged after body found in car trunk, including victim's boyfriend
We Heart Dance breathes new life into NYC's dance scene
$94K worth of cocaine found in woman's bra at NYC airport
Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands
Show More
Abundance of COVID vaccine appointments available at Javits Center
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly retires due to health scare
Curbing gun violence: NJ unveils safety reforms, sweeping legislation
Suffolk County's top cop leaving job after making history
NY teen honored after saving friend's life with CPR
More TOP STORIES News