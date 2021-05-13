localish

Professional Sign Spinning Acrobat Brings Smiles and Flair to the New Sport

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Life of a Sign Spinner

HOUSTON -- You've seen them rain or shine on your neighborhood streets. Sign Spinning has grown so much that it's now considered a sport.

"To be a sign spinner, it takes practice, skill, a good smile," Says Elijah Scholz, a professional sign spinner. From performing backflips on street corners to teaching others about this unique sport with his signature positive attitude, he's well-known in the sign-spinning community and has even invented a new move making waves in the sport.

"Every single year, we have this arrow sign spinning competition in Las Vegas. People from all around the world like Korea, Poland, California, Mexico, it's like a whole family reunion," he says, fondly remembering the competition. "...and we all spin it out, show each other tricks that they're working on. The competition, it gets wild."

Watch to see his moves and why sign-spinning is so much more than you would ever expect!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedcompetitiontexasktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Inside the Life of a Sign Spinner
Learn how to act, craft and dance all in one class
The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!
NJ lettering artist turned her passion into a business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Yankees' Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus last offseason
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital
NY CVS employee found with fraudulent vaccination cards
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
'Death to Palestine' spray painted on NYC mosque
Show More
Deadly shooting, crash precedes shooting of NYPD officer
COVID Vaccine Updates: Adolescents begin getting shots; 1 state offers $1M vaccine lotto
Alleged Times Square shooter held without bail
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
More TOP STORIES News