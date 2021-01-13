Javi's Gravy Sauce for Dogs has dogs eating as good as their owners

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. -- Many people treat their dogs like children. The Quinones family built a small business doing just that.

"If we eat better, my dogs should eat better, too," said Javi Quinones, creator of Javi's Gravy Sauce for Dogs.


A first-generation American born to Puerto Rican parents, Quinones grew up in a big family centered around food.

"We lived in the kitchen," he said.


As an adult, he worked in the meat industry. With this expertise under his belt, he was ready to start his business.

He began cooking fresh gravy sauce from all-natural human-grade products about three years ago.

