Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- When you are at Rage On, Inc., it is you versus the clock to destroy as many objects as you possibly can.

The point is to have fun and let out whatever that you may have going on in your head.

This small business located in Morrisville, North Carolina is taking part in the exciting activity of rage rooms.

The concept of a rage room is a big stress reliever fun room where you break ordinary things that you see every day.

Tiajuana, the owner or Rage On Inc., loves to see her customers come in to her business and leave with a smile on their face.
