Massive Greenhouse Will Allow This City to Grow Produce Year-Round

CHICAGO -- Gotham Greens has opened a brand new 100,000 square-foot greenhouse in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, bring locally grown lettuce and basil to the Chicago area all year long.The new greenhouse doubled the company's presence in Chicago, which has now brought 300 jobs to Chicago's far South Side.The new greenhouse can produce 30 annual yields, compared to three for traditional farming operations.Gotham Greens sells its local produce at traditional grocers and restaurants throughout the midwest. They also partner with Chicago-based nonprofits and schools to promote healthy eating and sustainable growth. The company is now expanding nationally.