Mom's fight against breast cancer inspires others to 'value the good life'

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- "Ring this bell three times well. It's told to clearly say my treatment's done, this course is run, and I'm on my way."

Kelly and Albert Conner inspired people around the country in April, when Albert couldn't be with Kelly during her chemo treatments at MD Anderson in Sugar Land, Texas.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from going inside. So, he sat outside the hospital in a lawn chair with a sign that read, "I can't be with you, but I'm here."

Now, several weeks later, Kelly has finished her chemo treatments in her battle against breast cancer and just like before, Albert surprised her with signs outside the hospital, along with their family and a new friend.

Houston Dynamo player Zarek Valentin saw the family's story on the news and reached out.

Valentin and the Conners have become friends and he said, "Your past always shapes you, so you take a lot of these struggles and these pains, and it really makes you value the good in life."

As Kelly faces the next step in her fight against cancer, she is thankful for all of the love and support. She said, "I can't imagine fighting any cancer without having the love and support of your family. I've got all the love and prayers of all of these people, and I've got this."

"I get my strength from her. To see someone go through this, and to remain as strong as she has. She's the best part of me," Albert said.
