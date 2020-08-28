localish

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company donates 3,000 pounds of cheese to Redwood Empire Food Bank

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Giacomini family has been part of Bay Area agriculture for the past 100 years.

"It really started with my grandfather coming over here from Italy in 1900, and they ended up with a little farm in Petaluma, California," Bob Giacomini reveals.


When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the family's business, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company was drastically impacted.

"About 50 percent of all the cheese that we make goes to restaurants. It goes to hotels. It goes to corporate dining. It goes on airplanes," explains chief operating officer Lynn Giacomini Stray. "All that business just halted."

So the Giacomini family came up with the "Buy A Wedge, Give A Wedge" program. The program resulted in about 3,000 pounds of cheese donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishcheesecovid 19
LOCALISH
SF's 'Meals on Heels' makes meal deliveries complete with drag performance
Sci-fi superstore in Houston is a dream for comic book lovers
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Escape the chaos at this magical place!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Woman devastated after grandfather's ashes get lost in mail
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in NY; CT survey ongoing
AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?
Museum of American Armor to observe 75th anniversary of WWII's end
This county wants to keep NYC tourists who fled COVID from going back
Abused dog's fate in limbo over paperwork issue
Show More
ABC7 Unite: 'Give 8/28' honors Black history by giving back
NJ high school prepares for fall sports season amid pandemic
COVID-19 Updates: NJ unemployment 'jaw-dropping,' Murphy says
NJ to raise gas tax rate nearly 10 cents per gallon
NYC Catholic schools show safety protocols for in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News