Rowan's Fossil Park takes you back to the dinosaur era

Dinosaurs are back ... well, sort of.

The last days of the dinosaurs are being uncovered in a South Jersey Fossil Park located right behind a Lowe's shopping center.


The Ric and Gene Edelman Fossil Park at Rowan University gives guests the chance to travel back in time to the day an asteroid wiped out the dinosaur population.

It's one of the only spots in the world that has remnants to study what happened. Visitors walk through five different geological layers to check out a number of fossils dating back thousands of years.



Jean & Ric Edelman Fossil Park at Rowan University | Facebook | Instagram
