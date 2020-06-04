High school students teach seniors about technology during coronavirus

The Technology Tutor program at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center in Laguna Niguel, CA is a way for younger generations to teach senior citizens about today's technology.

Anushka Bhaskar, now a student at Harvard, was one of the high school tutors in that first inaugural group. Now her younger sister, Anchal Bhaskar, a senior at Aliso Niguel High School, runs the program and has expanded it to include even more high schools.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the senior center was forced to close its doors, and the Tech Tutor program was moved online via video calls, forcing the seniors to practice what they had learned.

"It was a little stressful when we first started," said Anchal. "But it's working perfectly. Everyone knows what they're doing. I've heard really good things from the seniors."

"It's hard to find somebody who cares that much. They were great, all of them," said Donna Moinfar, a senior involved in the program.

Despite the pandemic, the program continues to be a success as seniors are eager to learn and connect with the younger generation.

"As someone who grew up with my grandparents living in India," said Anushka. "It's really taught me the value of this intergenerational bond.... But it's also taught me you can find family in community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabchigh schoolseniorsall goodsenior citizenslocalishstudents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
LIVE: NYC memorial service for George Floyd in Brooklyn
Protests defy curfew, police make 180 arrests in NYC
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
'No more tolerance': NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after curfew
Rules for NJ retailers reopening to customers on June 15
Show More
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
MTA expands OMNY readers, accelerates bus timeline by 6 months
Westchester, Rockland, LI to enter Phase II reopening next week
NYC Phase 1 starts Monday, Phase 2 slated for early July
More TOP STORIES News