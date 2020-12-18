localish

Take a stroll down the Lights of North Francisco in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

CHICAGO -- One Chicago neighborhood is a little brighter than most this holiday season.

"This block-long thing really gives people the ability to just stroll under the lights, the lights of Francisco," arch builder George Heitz said.

Heitz and his next-door neighbor, Ignacio Martinez, made the first four arches for themselves in 2018. The next year, the original four arches turned into six, then seven and soon their neighbors wanted in on the action.

More than 80 white arches line the sidewalk of this Chicago block along the Lincoln Sqaure, Ravenswood neighborhood boarders, but there are 250 more that shine across the city and surrounding suburbs.

"A lot of people needed a little something this year, it's been kind of rough. Some people even put up lights for loved ones that they lost to COVID," Heitz said.

"There are a lot of people coming up to us saying, 'Thank you for doing this because it's really brought the spirit back,'" Heitz's son Blake added.

The arches brought holiday cheer, but they also brought a little something extra - an appreciation for community.

"This brings us all together in a certain way," Martinez said. "The neighbors and even the strangers that walk by."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincoln squarechicagoravenswoodholidayall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Local bar gets creative to survive during the pandemic
Tour the only Black-owned brewery in Illinois
"ZERO-G" flight defies gravity on modified Boeing 727
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: 'I do not believe we are destined for a shutdown'
NYC's outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
Admission changes to selective NYC middle and high schools to address segregation
Miracle on 73rd Street: Santa visits pediatric cancer patients
Traffic enforcement agent attacked on camera
Government shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
NYC Dept. of Investigation finds 'deficiencies' in NYPD's response to Floyd protests
Show More
NJ Transit meets federal deadline for rail braking system
COVID Live Updates: US sets another record for deaths
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
FDNY EMS, NYPD set to get vaccinated, CT begins nursing home distribution
Carnegie Hall features medical professionals' musical talents
More TOP STORIES News