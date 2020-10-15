abc13 plus asiatown

Sinh Sinh: Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant famous for its BBQ

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Asiatown is known for its incredible food. But few places are as iconic as Sinh Sinh.

The family-owned Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been around for several decades and serves Chinese BBQ.

Diners love the juicy roast duck and crispy-skinned roast pork.

Sinh Sinh also offers live seafood, like king crab and spot prawns, that you can order straight from the tank.

Sinh Sinh is a family affair with multiple generations working to keep the beloved restaurant running.

"My parents are probably the most hardworking people I have ever seen," Adam Ling said. "They were working as much as they could to provide for our family. We grew up in poverty, and I find ourselves so fortunate, lucky to have parents that are so devoted to make our lives better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodabc13 plusasian americanktrkchinese foodabc13 plus asiatownbite sizelocalishvietnamese food
ABC13 PLUS ASIATOWN
Exploring art & culture through authentic Chinese dance
Crawfish & Noodles known for igniting Viet-Cajun crawfish craze
Would you try crawfish ice cream?
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Governor Murphy holds briefing as COVID numbers rise
COVID Updates: NYC mayor says cluster positivity 'plateauing'
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Cuomo sends letter to Trump requesting meeting on vaccine plan
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Show More
How NYC will keep outdoor diners warm this winter
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci says
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
Contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot in Atlantic City
More TOP STORIES News