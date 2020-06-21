Grove Do-nutz in Richmond, Texas offers 150 varieties of made-to-order donuts

RICHMOND, Texas -- You may never want to eat a plain donut again after seeing some of these over-the-top, decadent creations!

When Grove Do-nutz in Richmond, Texas, first opened eight years ago, it was one of the first gourmet donut shops in the Houston area.

Now, it's a big hit among foodies for its wild specialty flavors - including the pizza donut, the Elvis, and the cookie donut!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfoodabc13 plusktrkbite sizeabc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalishdonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rikers inmate caught after 2nd escape attempt in a week
NJ beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates
NYC Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports
Coronavirus Updates: 15 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
Early coronavirus tests were likely contaminated, HHS confirms
D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Con Ed, workers appear to avoid strike with 11th hour deal
Bitten almost 40 times by shark, teenage boy survives attack
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
More TOP STORIES News