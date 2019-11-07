localish

These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.

These Japanese sandwiches earned Konbi in Echo Park the title "Restaurant of the Year" among new restaurants! Nick Montgomery and Akira Akuto opened Konbi a small 10 seat restaurant inspired by Japan's konbini (24-hour convenience stores). This daytime spot serves Japanese sandwiches, some veggie dishes, coffee, tea and pastries! Many patrons heard about Konbi through Bon Appetit and have traveled from as far as Chicago to taste what makes this spot the best in America! If you decide to test out the hype, we recommend you try their egg salad sandwich and the pork katsu sandwich!

Visit their site for more from their menu! konbila.com

Follow them on Instagram @konbi
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
echo parkfoodbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Break the bonds of reality in new VR escape room
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: First cold blast for the Tri-State
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
Man steals car with kids inside, leaves them on side of CT road
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Hardware store owner attacked doesn't have anger toward teens
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island
NYC shelter residents suing after eating expired food, getting ill
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Feds: LI security firm used fake 'USA' labels, sold to gov't
More TOP STORIES News