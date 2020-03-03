Adorable daddy-daughter ballet class is peak #GirlDad

There is something special about a little girl's relationship with her dad and the bond they create.

Erin Lee, the founder of E'Chappe Dance Arts, started noticing how involved her student's dads were in getting them ready for class.


"They're dropping off, they're picking up," she says. "They are really involved, making sure they have their dance shoes."

So, she invited the men to join in.


Every Saturday, the daddies and daughters put on their dance shoes and participate in what Lee calls BOGA, it is a mix between Ballet and Yoga.

"It's really important for me because not a lot of dads are spending time with their kids where I grew up," says Brandon DeBose of Northeast Philadelphia. "It's really important that I take time out every day to spend with her."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east falls (philadelphia)balletall goodlocalishphiladelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
MTA bus driver accused of spitting on passenger in NYC speaks out
Man with BB gun on rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD
Dow drops 785 points despite fed rate cut
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
More TOP STORIES News