food

This is Grilled Cheese With Attitude and Authenticity

Cheezus is a delicious pop-up restaurant inspired by Kanye West's album Yeezus, making foodies at Smorgasburg in DTLA cheese hard for the gram. Ian Asbury, Owner/Founder, Cheezus wants to get people eating real food again. Their most popular sandwich "The Incredible Hulk" features three different cheeses, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, red pepper chili oil, lime aioli and a fried egg. Cheezus loves to highlight amazing cheeses from local cheese makers, encouraging customers to expand their pallets to different cheeses.
Check 'em out here:cheezus.la
