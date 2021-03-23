localish

Stop Asian Hate donuts sell out and spark conversation

FRISCO, Texas -- Detour Doughnuts and Coffee in Frisco is known for its gourmet doughnuts. Last week it added a new donut to its menu - a glazed doughnut covered in yellow frosting with "#StopAsianHate" written on top.

"I am an Asian woman and I am an Asian-owned business," said Jinny Cho, the owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee.

Cho was born in South Korea and raised in Texas. She said it's been tough during the pandemic hearing about the increase in hate crimes against Asians in the U.S.

"We need to show up for our people, and this is the best way I know how," she said.

Cho is donating the money from her #StopAsianHate doughnuts to the Support the AAPI Community Fund.

Her #StopAsianHate doughnuts sold out quickly last week with customers driving to her shop just to get one. Cho feels the strength and support from the community, and she hopes her doughnuts can bring productive conversation and awareness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasracismasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishdonuts
LOCALISH
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
Coffee with a purpose
NJ Veteran serves organic dog treats on wheels
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Photos of migrant detention center highlight Biden's border secrecy
Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
Dog-sitter arrested after abandoning puppy in dumpster: Police
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
Woman forced to take down free library on front lawn in NJ
Show More
Duckworth threatens Biden nominees over lack of AAPI diversity
1 dead, firefighter missing in fire at NY assisted living facility
Community groups stepping up to help protect Asian neighbors in NYC
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
More TOP STORIES News