Flooding causes Long Beach schools to close on first day of school

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- In Long Beach Thursday morning the school district made the difficult decision to close schools entirely on what was the first day back for many.Neusa Crosby's second-grade grandson was disappointed."They called because it was raining a lot, dangerous and everything else," Crosby said.According to a statement from the school district, many vehicles, including some school buses were stranded. Tow truck drivers had no shortage of customers."Certain areas the water is up your chest, certain areas up to your waist. I pulled about seven cars already," said Hadrick Ray, a tow truck driver.To make things more complex, some students in the middle and high schools had already been bussed and arrived at school, only to turn around when it was safe and go back home.Many took it in stride."It does really play into the theme of 2020, but I think it's going to be a good year school-wise," said Lucas, a Long Beach 10th grader."I'm a little disappointed that my first day of senior year was a mess, but I'll get another one, on Monday," said Sarah Conway, a Long Beach 12th grader.