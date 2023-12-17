Man breaks into Long Island store, steals various vaping products

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for the man who smashed his way into a business in Bethpage and then stole from the store.

Nassau County Police say the man busted through the front door and then stole vaping products from the business called 'Vape and Bake.'

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man got away with an unknown amount of money and assorted vaping products, though it is unclear how much was taken.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. He is described as wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Champion pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

