Long Beach marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

A Long Island community hit hard by Superstorm Sandy is marking the storm's 6th anniversary.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
One community on Long Island hit hard by Superstorm Sandy gathered Sunday to mark the 6th anniversary of the storm.

Storm victims were expected to join city and state officials in Long Beach.

The city in Nassau County suffered more than $150 million in damage from Sandy, including the total destruction of its iconic boardwalk.

Officials planned to talk about the progress that has been made since the storm and upcoming projects to prevent future flooding and damage.

The boardwalk has been rebuilt and work continues on a beach protection project, which includes beach re-nourishment and building of sand dunes in the coming weeks.

