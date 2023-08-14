Dead whale washes ashore on Atlantic Beach in Nassau County

Another dead whale washed ashore on Long Island on Monday, this time in Atlantic Beach, Nassau County.

This is the 3rd whale to wash ashore in the Tri-State in the past 4 days

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Another dead whale washed ashore on Long Island on Monday, this time in Atlantic Beach, Nassau County.

News Copter 7 was over the scene as police boats and lifeguards investigated the dead mammal.

There's word yet on what killed the whale.

This is the third whale to wash ashore in the Tri-State in just the past four days.

Over the weekend, a dead whale washed up along the Jersey Shore.

Lifeguards spotted the carcass off Long Branch on Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection say the whale had significant injuries to its head, suggesting it may have been struck by a vessel.

Dozens of whales and dolphins have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey this year.

Scientists say many are killed by ships or debris.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

