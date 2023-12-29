Massive fire consumes building containing deli on Long Island

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire broke out on Long Island, consuming a building that includes a deli.

Flames broke out Thursday evening on 1005 Little East Neck Road in West Babylon.

Frank's Deli on the first floor was consumed by flames. Firefighters were hard at work as thick smoke spewed out of the building. Elsewhere, flames could be seen popping over a wall.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | New Year's Eve organizers unveil first look at Times Square ball before celebrations

Anthony Carlo has more from Times Square.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.