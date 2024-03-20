Long Island's so-called 'Hot Dog Hooker' arrested on stalking charges

The woman is accused of showing up at a man's job and home, exposing herself, and shouting antisemitic remarks.

EAST ROCKAWAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island's so-called "Hot Dog Hooker" has been arrested on stalking charges.

Catherina Scalia, 57, was charged with three counts of stalking on Wednesday.

Scaia is accused of repeatedly harassing a 51-year-old male employee at the Main Street Business Center in East Rockaway and at his home.

According to officials, she exposed her breast and made antisemitic remarks to the man after he told her multiple times to go away.

In the criminal complaint, the man says Scalia "came into the store and began yelling about various things" and "has shown up to my house before and bothered me also."

