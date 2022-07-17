Police: Men used sledgehammer to rob Long Island jewelry store

By Eyewitness News
GREENVALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for four men who carried out a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewelry store in Nassau County.

The men barged into London Jewelers at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects used a sledgehammer to break display cases and remove luxury watches and other jewelry.



No one was injured.

It is not clear how much the stolen jewelry was worth.

Related topics:
greenvalenassau countycrimerobberyjewelry theftjewelry
