Police: Men used sledgehammer to rob Long Island jewelry store

The men barged into London Jewelers at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The suspects used a sledgehammer to break display cases and remove luxury watches and other jewelry.
No one was injured.
It is not clear how much the stolen jewelry was worth.
