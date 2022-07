Police: Men used sledgehammer to rob Long Island jewelry store

EMBED >More News Videos The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

GREENVALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for four men who carried out a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewelry store in Nassau County.The men barged into London Jewelers at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.The suspects used a sledgehammer to break display cases and remove luxury watches and other jewelry.No one was injured.It is not clear how much the stolen jewelry was worth.