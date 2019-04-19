Long Island knifepoint robbery caught on camera

EMBED <>More Videos

Police released new video of a knifepoint robbery at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk County.

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island -- Police released new video of a knifepoint robbery at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk County.

Investigators say it happened back on January 14 in North Amityville.

You can see one thief walk behind the counter with a knife and force the employee to open the register.

Suffolk County police say they're searching for two suspects.

They're offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north amityvillesuffolk countyrobbery7 elevenarmed robbery
TOP STORIES
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in NY
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
3 men shot in attempted home invasion in Queens
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Cardi B rejects plea deal in court on strip club melee
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
Show More
Video apparently shows shootout that injured NYPD officer
Flying ladder smashes into windshield on highway
Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice loses immigration appeal
St. John's hires Mike Anderson as head basketball coach
Woman sprayed with bleach during Bronx subway dispute
More TOP STORIES News