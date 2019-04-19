Long Island knifepoint robbery caught on camera

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island -- Police released new video of a knifepoint robbery at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk County.
Investigators say it happened back on January 14 in North Amityville.
You can see one thief walk behind the counter with a knife and force the employee to open the register.
Suffolk County police say they're searching for two suspects.
They're offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
