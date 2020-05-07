coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Workers at linen cleaning company say they were fired for staying home sick with COVID-19 symptoms

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Half a dozen laundry workers on Long Island were fired, they say, for staying at home after suffering symptoms of COVID-19.

At least five laundry workers for a company in Hempstead, which cleans used linens from nursing homes and hospitals, said they were fired for staying home when they weren't feeling well.

Some of those workers had coronavirus.

"They told us if we felt sick to stay home," worker Blanca Landaverde said in Spanish.

Landaverde was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March and was ordered to stay home by the Nassau County Department of Health.

She said she returned to work on April 8 and was fired the next day.

"I feel sad. I can't sleep. I get headaches thinking about what I'm going to do the next day for my children because I'm a single mother of two children," Landaverde said.

Worker Maria Hernandez said earlier this month she wasn't feeling well, so she stayed home and went to the doctor. She wasn't tested for COVID-19.

When she returned to work a few days later, she gave management at FDR a doctor's note from CityMD Urgent Care which said she should be excused from work for April 6 through April 8.

"They told me the doctor's note wasn't sufficient," Hernandez said in an interview in Spanish.

Hernandez, who has worked for FDR for more than 20 years, was also fired. She said she doesn't know how she's going to find another job.

"I haven't been sleeping. I haven't been eating. I'm very worried," Hernandez said.

The attorney for FDR Services, Scott Kamins, said no employees were fired for obeying a quarantine order after having COVID-19 symptoms.

"There are a handful of former employees who stopped coming to work at FDR and did not even call," Kamins said.

The attorney said some of the employees did not report their illnesses to the company for days or even weeks.

"We are trying to get information regarding their situations, as these matters first arose weeks ago, and we are only recently learning of their issues," Kamins said.

Yadhira Alvarez, who is with the union representing the workers, said the union wants a resolution for the employees

"We want them to get their jobs back. We want them to pay the quarantine order, the quarantine time that they're supposed to get paid, and we want them to get paid for this time that they've lost," said Alvarez with Laundry, Distribution and Food Service Joint Board, Workers United, SEIU.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state

New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshempsteadnassau countynew yorkhealthhempsteadmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus long islandhealth carenursesunionscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Nassau County bids farewell to FEMA ambulance teams
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Show More
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NJ yoga instructor donates food for frontline workers
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
More TOP STORIES News