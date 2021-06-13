EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10735020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 restrictions easing, many people are coming out of pandemic isolation.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Beginning on Monday, the Hauppauge School District will not make masks mandatory inside school buildings.The district sent a letter to Governor Cuomo announcing the decision.Shortly after, the Massapequa district protested the decision to enforce masks inside school buildings.The Board of Education says the Nassau County vaccination rate is 76 percent, well above the 70 percent Governor Cuomo said was needed to return to normal.