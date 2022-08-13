11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Eleven beaches on the North Shore of Long Island were closed to swimming Saturday after the water was found to have excessive bacteria levels.

The following beaches were closed:

- Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point

- Sound Beach Property Owners' Association Beach

- Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington

- Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport

- Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck

Additionally, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and the Town of Islip Ronkonkoma Beach remain closed.

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

