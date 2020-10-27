coronavirus long island

Police break up party with nearly 300 people on Long Island

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Police broke up a party on Long Island over the weekend with nearly 300 people.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to 6 Somers Court in Farmingville just before 9 p.m. on Saturday after receiving multiple 911 calls about the party.

ALSO READ | Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.



Kim Catalanotto, 47, was arrested and charged with criminal nuisance. She is set to be arraigned at a later date.

A 62-year-old man who lives on the street was struck in the face by another man as the group was dispersing from the party, officials say.

The man was treated for minor injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police are investigating the assault.

ALSO READ | Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyfarmingvillereopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreaksuffolk county newscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandpartyhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
COVID Updates: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed again as cases rise
COVID Updates: U.S. approaches a record high for cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in Queens deli
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
The Countdown: Trump, Biden both campaign in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Wife killed, husband dead in apparent murder suicide
Show More
Halloween zombie display causes dispute in NJ neighborhood
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Rat infestation: Officials pitch solution to rodent problem
U.S. stocks see severe drop Monday as COVID-19 cases surge
More TOP STORIES News