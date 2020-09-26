Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.

The New York City Sheriff's Department broke up the celebration being held at Elite Palace on 69-02 Garfield Ave. in Woodside around midnight.

Authorities received a tip about the people attending the wedding, and when they arrived they observed large groups of people entering the location through what appeared to be an indoor parking area. They also heard loud music coming from the location.

Officials say that the wedding had indoor seating, food, and alcohol service in addition to a band playing live music.

The crowd was safely dispersed from the event.

Both the manager and owner of the venue were taken into custody and issued appearance tickets for multiple misdemeanors.

The doors at Elite Palace remained locked on Saturday, but neighbors say they are not sure how long that will last - they say there have been large parties on the avenue for months.

