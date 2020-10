Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Coronavirus crackdown efforts include a banquet hall bust in Queens.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal party inside a warehouse in Queens early Sunday morning.The party was busted inside a warehouse at 47-02 Metropolitan Ave. at 2:30 a.m.Authorities found more than 68 people inside the establishment and said it had no liquor license, had illegal liquor storage and was in violation of emergency orders.Five organizers were charged with multiple criminal and health offenses.Just two days earlier, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the state has suspended liquor licenses for 21 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding violations of pandemic-related executive orders, including three establishments illegally operating within focus zones designated by the state as part of its micro-cluster strategy.Those new suspensions brought the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 238.In total, 1,362 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating coronavirus-related rules. Businesses found in violation of these regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.