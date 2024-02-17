Officer stabbed, person killed during police-involved shooting in Bay Shore, Long Island

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bay Shore Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute shortly after 9 a.m. Police say the 911 caller stated her husband was acting violent.

Three officers arrived at the home at 1138 Udall Rd., two of which approached the home. One of the officers opened the screen door and was charged by the 911 caller's husband, identified as Taiquell Woodson, with a large knife, police say.

The officer retreated and fell into the snow in the front yard.

Woodson then jumped on top of the officer, stabbing him repeatedly, "clearly attempting to kill him," Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Robert Waring said.

The officer was stabbed multiple times in the right arm, police say. Woodson attempted to stab the officer in the chest, but the knife did not penetrate through the officer's vest, police say.

In response, one officer deployed his taser unsuccessfully, and a third officer fired a service weapon, striking Woodson.

Woodson was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was 33 years old.

Police say his wife and a one-year-old child were in the house at the time of the incident.

The officer who was stabbed has been a member of the police department for a year and a half.

Two other officers were hospitalized after the incident, and officials said none of the officers sustained life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police are investigating.

