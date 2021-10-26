Long Island hit with heavy rain from nor'easter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11168752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nor'easter arrives: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologitst Jeff Smith and AccuWeather.

In New York and many parts of the country, the infrastructure in place today was built for a climate that no longer exists.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- There has already been a lot of heavy rain and wind, and power crews are standing by while people across Long Island are still dealing with damage from the last major storm.Residents were preparing for a full day of heavy rain and wind. In Suffolk County, a State of Emergency was declared just after noon.The storm led to rough surf and wed conditions. Police responded to more than a dozen car crashes on the North Shore on Tuesday morning.High winds are proving to be a big threat for both Nassau and Suffolk counties.There have been at least three storms in the last year that have brought flooding and downed trees.Ida was not even two months ago, and there is still a lot of damage that residents are recovering from across Nassau County.The county executive urged everyone to take necessary precautions."The wind should really start picking up around 2 p.m. this afternoon, and then continue into tomorrow morning. So the ground is saturated with high winds, we're looking out for the potential of falling trees falling limbs down powerlines," said Laura Curran, Nassau County executive.Emergency crews are standing by in case flooding and downed trees become a problem as the day progresses.In Jericho, Nassau County Tuesday morning, the ramps to the highways were the biggest problem as the bulk of the heaviest rain fell just after 9 a.m., it clearly seemed to be coming in waves.In Woodbury, underpasses left motorists navigating street flooding.But along the south shore in Long Beach, it was more about the pounding surf and waves.In Suffolk County as well, communities sitting along the canals in West Islip were watching and waiting."There are heavy bands of weather coming through still. So you can have isolated areas that you will see significant amounts of rainfall high winds happen suddenly out of the blue. So this is a storm that poses challenges for drivers out there," said Steve Bellone, Suffolk County executive.Some residents are still recovering, years after Superstorm Sandy.But it's so far, so good with this storm."It's just another storm, we're used to it," said Dave Hyer, a West Islip resident. "I was here for Sandy and stuff like that, so, this is nothing compared to what Sandy used to be."----------