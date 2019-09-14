High school football player airlifted after injury during game at Long Beach High School

Officials said the 14-year-old collided with another player around 10:50 a.m. during a JV game at Long Beach High School.
The 14-year-old victim suffered a severe neck injury and was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. The 15-year-old was also hospitalized for a shoulder injury.
Both boys are expected to be OK and will be discharged from the hospital.
"The 14-year-old victim did suffer a severe neck injury and was transported by a Nassau County Police Helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment," the high school posted on Facebook.
