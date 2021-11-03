Man arrested in Arizona after Yonkers mother, daughter found murdered in home

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in Arizona after police officers conducting a wellness check at a home in Yonkers Tuesday found a mother and daughter fatally stabbed.

The suspect, Luis Gabriel Ramos, was tracked across the country, where police authorities believe he was trying to cross the border into Mexico.

The victims were identified as 70-year-old Isabella Triano and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller, found in their home on Shipman Avenue.

Police say they both suffered knife trauma, and it is believed they had been dead in the home for several days.

Miller was last seen on Friday, which prompted the call for the wellness check.

Ramos is believed to have some sort of relationship with Miller, but further details have not net been released.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, but police had said they believed it was an isolated incident and that the victims knew their killer.

"We want to make sure that the public understands that they can rest easy that there's not someone out here doing this kind of thing on a random basis," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said. "We think that the perpetrator knew the victims."

Authorities say there was also a hoarding condition inside the home, and bags of trash and other debris completely circle the outside -- hampering the investigation.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they have long complained about the house.

