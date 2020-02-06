Lunar New Year celebration in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- They celebrated Lunar New Year Wednesday night in Queens.The celebration took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall.Interim Borough President Sharon Lee and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz co-hosted the event.Sharon Lee the first Asian American to hold any borough-wide office in the city.Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim served as emcee for the festivities.Be sure to catch this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. WABC-TV is a proud sponsor.You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 1 p.m. on abc7ny.com.----------