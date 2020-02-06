Society

Lunar New Year celebration in Queens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- They celebrated Lunar New Year Wednesday night in Queens.

The celebration took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall.

Click here for more Lunar New Year coverage

Interim Borough President Sharon Lee and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz co-hosted the event.

Sharon Lee the first Asian American to hold any borough-wide office in the city.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim served as emcee for the festivities.

Be sure to catch this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. WABC-TV is a proud sponsor.

You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 1 p.m. on abc7ny.com.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityqueenskew gardenslunar new year
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News