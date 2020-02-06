KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- They celebrated Lunar New Year Wednesday night in Queens.
The celebration took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall.
Click here for more Lunar New Year coverage
Interim Borough President Sharon Lee and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz co-hosted the event.
Sharon Lee the first Asian American to hold any borough-wide office in the city.
Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim served as emcee for the festivities.
Be sure to catch this year's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. WABC-TV is a proud sponsor.
You can watch live streaming coverage starting at 1 p.m. on abc7ny.com.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Lunar New Year celebration in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News