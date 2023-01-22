Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit celebrated in New York City

Watch the 25th annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival in NYC on Sunday, February 12 streamed live here!

WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez and others who participated in the 25th New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival in NYC in Sunday, January 22, 2023.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Happy Year of the Rabbit! ABC 7 New York is joining the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez participated in the 25th New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Sunday.

The event by the Better Chinatown Society featured fireworks, performances, and traditional delicacies.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in Chinese culture.

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit.

The start of Year of the Rabbit also means the return of the 25th annual parade in Chinatown.

WABC is a proud sponsor of the Chinese New Year Parade and Festival on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and ABC 7 New York will be streaming live!

For more information about the parade, visit betterchinatown.com.

